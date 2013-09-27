Here's Video Of Mariano Rivera Walking Off The Field In The Greatest Pitching Change Ever

Tony Manfred
Andy Pettitte, Mariano Rivera, and Derek JeterYes Network

New York Yankees closer Mariano Rivera
made his final appearance ever at Yankee Stadium Thursday night.

After 19 years as a Yankee, Rivera was taken out with two outs in the eighth inning.

In a really cool moment, Derek Jeter and Andy Pettite walked to the mound to take out Rivera. Mo started crying before walking off the field for the last time.

Best pitching change ever.

Here’s the full video:

