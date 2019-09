Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The credits will roll on the remarkable TV careers of Margaret Pomeranz and David Stratton, as the co-hosts of At The Movies, with the pair announcing today that they’re retiring from the small screen.

ABC TV has just posted this clip of the duo thanking everyone for their time on air.

