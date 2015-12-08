Marcus Mariota's 87-yard touchdown run shows his true dual-threat potential

Marcus Mariota had a terrific day on Sunday, throwing for 268 yards and three touchdowns against the Jaguars to give the Titans their third win of the season and their first win at home.

But it was Mariota’s rushing ability that has Tennessee fans buzzing about their young quarterback. Early in the fourth quarter, pinned deep in Titans territory and trailing by four, Mariota escaped a blitz on 3rd-and-7 and took off for a dazzling 87-yard touchdown run — the longest run of anyone in football this year, and only Mariota’s second career rushing score.

Here’s the play:

Mariota won the Heisman last year at Oregon, in large part because he was an equally dangerous rusher as he was passer. But as anyone who has followed football closely over the years knows, dual-threat college quarterbacks are mysteries in the NFL. Consider Tim Tebow, Robert Griffin III and Johnny Manziel: all three quarterbacks won the Heisman with similar rushing prowess, and all have all struggled to pan out in the NFL.

The great thing about Mariota is that he is not being asked to run the ball too much as he is averaging just three rushes per game. So, injuries are less of a concern for Mariota. But at the same time, the Titans have that explosiveness in their back pocket when it is needed.

It’s still far too early to know what will become of Mariota, but already he seems to be a cut above his fellow Heisman winners. His play on Sunday — in the air and on the ground — show why.

