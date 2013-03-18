Marc Gasol Used His Shoe To Try And Steal A Ball

Marc Gasol of the Memphis Grizzlies committed one of the most bizarre fouls you will ever see in an NBA game. After losing his shoe in the middle of a play, Gasol tried to knock the ball away from an opponent with the same shoe.



The shoe came off as he was running back up court. A teammate recovered the shoe and handed it to Gasol. But as Derrick favours of the Utah Jazz drove past Gasol, he swung at the ball with the shoe.

But maybe the most amazing part of all this is, if you ignore the fact that he used a shoe, it actually looks like it was a clean steal (see replay at 1:14 mark)…

