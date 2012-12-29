Many Gamblers Suffered A Stunning Loss Thanks To A Crazy Bowl Game Ending

Last night’s Belk Bowl between Duke and Cincinnati was tied with 90 seconds remaining. But for gamblers, it looked like the game was already over. That is, until a crazy three-touchdown swing changed the outcome and delivered a bad beat for the ages.



Duke was inside the five yard line and appeared like they were going to score a touchdown and take a late lead. But with Cincy favoured by 7.5-10.5 points (depending on where you looked), it would have meant a three-score lead for those that had money riding on Duke.

Instead, Duke fumbled the ball, giving it back to Cincinnati. And after converting a first down, the Bearcats connected on a long touchdown pass to take the lead. Not good for Duke. But for the gamblers, they still had a 0.5-3.5 point lead as Duke moved into position for a Hail Mary with less than 30 seconds remaining.

That’s when the Duke quarterback got hit on a pass, Cincinnati intercepted and returned it for a touchdown, creating the ultimate heartbreak loss for those with a little on the side…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.