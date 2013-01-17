Watch Manti Te'o Talk About His Deceased 'Girlfriend' During An October Interview

Less than a month after the supposed death of his girlfriend, Lennay Kekua, Manti Te’o sat down with Gene Wojciechowski of ESPN for an interview. During that interview Te’o talked at length about the girlfriend that we now know never existed.



During the interview he talked about how beautiful of a person she was and how he strives “to honour her.” He talks about how he spoke on the phone with her every night for four months and how losing her “eats at [him].” And at the end of the interview, Te’o mentions that the last thing she said to him was “I love you.”

Here’s the interview (via ESPN)…

