Reaction To Manny Ramirez' Home Run Proves He's Still A Hero In The Dominican Republic

Manny Ramirez may have failed in his comeback attempt with the Oakland A’s last summer, but he is not done playing baseball. He is now playing for Aguilas in the Dominican Winter League and on the first pitch he saw, he hit a home run.



And while that is a cool story. Maybe more interesting is the reaction by not only the crowd, but also the players. For example, check out the players in the right field bullpen just as the ball clears the fence. You’d think these guys just won the World Series (via Big League Stew)…

