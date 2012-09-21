Pacquiao Tunes Up For Rematch With A Battle Of Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots

Manny Pacquiao announced that he will fight Juan Manuel Marquez for the fourth time in December. But before there will be a Pacquiao-Marquez 4, there was a Pacquiao-Marquez 3.5 on ESPN’s “SportsCenter.”



In a move that shows ESPN doesn’t have to be a bunch of people yelling at each, we were treated to Pacquiao and Marquez battling in a game of Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots…





