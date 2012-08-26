Wayne Rooney Suffers A Gruesome Injury [WARNING: GRAPHIC]

Today we are reminded that sometimes soccer players really are hurt when they are screaming in pain, as Wayne Rooney had to be carted off the pitch after an injury left him with a gigantic hole in the side of his leg.



Manchester United’s star striker was defending a free kick in stoppage time when he went down trying to avoid a flying strike on the rebound. But when Fulham’s Hugo Rodallega came down, he landed right on Rooney’s leg, opening the gash.

Rooney can immediately be seen holding his leg and jumping up and down in pain. But we get our first indication that things are very bad when other players first close in and get a look at the injury.

Here is the video. The key image, which is very graphic, can be seen below…



Click on image for a larger version…

Photo: Fox Soccer

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.