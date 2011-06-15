VIDEO: Manager Treats The Outfield Fence Like A Jungle Gym After Getting Ejected

Photo: Youtube

Scientists have yet to figure out why minor league managers consistently act like crazy people after getting ejected.But they do. In fact, acting like a crazy person after getting ejected is the defining characteristic of most minor league managers.



So when the umpires ruled that what looked like a Norfolk Tides home run was actually a ground-rule double last night, coach Gary Allenson was contractually obligated to go H.A.M.

This one is a slow burn. So if you’re strapped for time, Allenson starts his odyssey at the 2:50 mark and starts climbing around like a kindergartner at 3:50.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

