Watch: Man throws a punch and swings security posts at bystanders at a Florida airport

Miami International Airport. DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images

A man trying to enter an airport terminal in Florida had a violent outburst Friday night.

Videos show him kicking down “wet floor” signs and throwing a punch at an employee.

It’s unclear what angered him, but one Twitter user suggested it was a mask mandate.

Several videos circulating on social media show a man having a violent meltdown Friday night in the Miami International Airport.

It’s unclear what angered the man. One Twitter user says it was a mask mandate, but there appears to be no mention of masks in the video. In one of the videos, he is seen picking up and swinging security posts at bystanders and smashing them on the floor. He curses at the airport employees and kicks over a yellow “wet floor” sign, causing it to snap in half.

“Where’s the airport police?” a voice in the video is heard.

In the video, the man exhibits violent behavior and threatening body language toward airport employees, lunging at them with his torso. At one point, he eventually takes a swing at a man who appeared to be attempting to calm him down.

The man has not yet been identified by name. But WPLG, a local affiliate of ABC News, reported that authorities brought him into custody and said he’s a military veteran.

Police later told WPLG that they brought him to a treatment center because he seemed to be going through a mental health crisis.

Witnesses who spoke with WPLG said the man was drunk. One witness said he was denied terminal entrance because he was intoxicated and aggressive.

In a statement, American Airlines said all customers are expected to follow the policies.

“We will not tolerate violence of any kind toward our team members,” the statement said.