Top-Rated Chess Player Magnus Carlsen Says He Can Get Much Better

Magnus Carlsen, 22, is the highest-rated chess player in history at 2872 Elo. Right now he is facing off against World Champion Viswanathan Anand (rated 2775) at the 2013 championships in Chennai, India.

Although the first three games have ended in quick draws, this is clearly some of the best chess ever played — and yet Carlsen claims he can still get much better.

We interviewed the Norwegian grandmaster last year at an even in New York City.

“I think I can get a lot better,” Carlsen said. “Whether I will get a lot better that’s not sure. I feel that every tournament I’m playing, for every game I’m playing I’m learning something new. The only problem is that it’s not so easy to apply that to my game. I feel two years ago, I understood a lot less about chess than I do today.”

Watch the full interview:

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> Produced By William Wei

