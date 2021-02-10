Luka Doncic is getting buckets with his feet

- Luka Doncic is apparently bored of playing basketball with his hands, so he’s resorted to using his feet â€” at least during warmups.
- Before his Dallas Mavericks hosted the Timberwolves Monday night, the 21-year-old superstar kicked a shot through the net from well beyond the 3-point line.
- Doncic threw a hand in the air to celebrate the impressive feat.
.@luka7doncic is too nice with it ⚽️ @brfootball pic.twitter.com/5Qb5lALZBr
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 9, 2021
