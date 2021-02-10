Luka Doncic is getting buckets with his feet

Meredith Cash
Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY SportsLuka Doncic.
  • Luka Doncic is apparently bored of playing basketball with his hands, so he’s resorted to using his feet â€” at least during warmups.
  • Before his Dallas Mavericks hosted the Timberwolves Monday night, the 21-year-old superstar kicked a shot through the net from well beyond the 3-point line.
  • Doncic threw a hand in the air to celebrate the impressive feat.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

