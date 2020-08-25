Luka Doncic's mind-blowing buzzer-beater to save the Mavs caused an announcer to do something that hadn't happened since Stephen Curry was at the peak of his powers

Ashley Landis/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports Luka Doncic after making a basket on Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Luka Doncic hit an astounding buzzer-beater that lifted the Dallas Mavericks over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

Doncic’s shot earned a fabled “double BANG” from the TNT play-by-play announcer Mike Breen, serving as an exclamation point on his incredible night.

It was just the second time Breen had broken out the exclamation, the other having happened four years ago as Stephen Curry and the Warriors were reaching the heights of their powers.

Luka Doncic hit the shot of his life Sunday, drilling a buzzer-beating 3-pointer that stole a win for the Dallas Mavericks over the Los Angeles Clippers and earn a fabled “double BANG!” from the play-by-play announcer Mike Breen.

After the Clippers rallied in the fourth quarter and forced overtime, the game teetered back and forth through the extra period until Los Angeles forward Marcus Morris hit a 3-pointer with nine seconds remaining that gave the Clippers a 133-132 lead.

The Mavericks took a timeout to advance the ball, and after the inbounds pass Doncic did it all by himself, stepping back into a picture-perfect 3-pointer that would have sent an in-person playoff crowd into hysterics in any other year.

Breen was on the call for TNT and rose to the occasion, scoring the moment with a memorable sound bite.

“Back to Doncic. Doncic pulls up, 3-pointer,” Breen called. “Bang! BANG! It’s good! Doncic wins the game at the buzzer!”

The two “BANGs” came out with a quiver in his voice, as if Breen was as stunned as anyone with the audacity of Doncic’s shot.

Breen has used “Bang!” throughout his career to put a stamp on big shots and 3s, but the exclamation that Doncic received Sunday was a rare feat.

Astute observers on Twitter pointed out that the most recent “Bang! BANG!” of Breen’s career came in response to a similarly mind-melting shot from Stephen Curry.

Only 2 players to get a double “BANG” from Mike Breen: pic.twitter.com/rNC7d87QOV — ???????????????? ???????? ???????????????????? ???????????? (@StephRevengeSZN) August 23, 2020

this is the first double "BANG" Mike Breen called since Stephen Curry's game winner in OKC 4 years ago pic.twitter.com/GJW7tLtzCr — Antonin???? (@antonin_org) August 23, 2020

In 2016, with Curry and the Golden State Warriors ascending early in their dynasty, the team faced the Oklahoma City Thunder in an instant classic.

With the game tied in the waning seconds of overtime, Curry stepped right into a 3-pointer from beyond 30 feet that sealed the victory for his side – and coaxed the double-bang from Breen for the first time.

The 21-year-old Doncic had a game for the ages Sunday. His 43 points, 17 rebounds, and 13 assists gave him a triple-double that put him in rarified air, with Charles Barkley and Oscar Robertson the only two other players in NBA history to put up 40-15-10 in a playoff game.

