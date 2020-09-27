UFC new boy lived up to his 'Mr. Highlight' nickname with a thunderous knockout victory on Fight Island

Photos by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC Ludovit Klein trounces Shane Young on his UFC debut.

Ludovit Klein, 25, lived up to his “Mr. Highlight” nickname with a first-round finish on his UFC debut Saturday.

Klein was brought in at late notice but, according to a prominent ESPN MMA reporter, scored an “impressive” victory after just 76 seconds.

After the win, Klein said competing in the UFC was a dream come true.

Watch the finish below.

A 25-year-old fighter lived up to his “Mr. Highlight” nickname with a thunderous knockout victory on Fight Island at UFC 253 on Saturday.

Ludovit Klein, who had never before fought in the UFC, was brought in on late notice to take on Shane Young, who had won seven of his last eight matches.

Klein was head-hunting with little more than one minute on the clock, throwing a kick at Young’s head, which staggered the City Kickboxing Academy athlete.

Klein then launched a three punch combination with predatory instincts, led with a right uppercut, sending Young to the canvas.

Watch Klein demolish Young right here:

Or here if you’re in a different region:

WOOOOOAH ???? Ludovit Klein with a head-kick and the rest ???? #UFC253 pic.twitter.com/OqKvCquKSN — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) September 27, 2020

The ESPN MMA reporter Brett Okamoto called it an “impressive, impressive UFC debut” on Twitter, and for Klein, it was the realisation of a dream.

“It’s amazing, this is my biggest dream and I am very happy that I am here in the UFC,” Klein said.

“This is always my style, the high kick and demolish my opponent. I am very, very happy for everything.”

Klein advanced his record to 17 wins (eight knockouts, eight submissions, and one decision) against two losses.

