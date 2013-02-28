Louisville Forward Unleashed College Basketball's Dunk Of The Year

Cork Gaines

As the regular season winds down, we now have the leader in the clubhouse for college basketball’s dunk of the year. And it was delivered by Louisville’s Chane Behanan who stole a pass and then went over and through a DePaul defender to throw down the monster dunk.

The play was originally ruled a charge before being overturned. Here’s the video (via ESPN). A GIF of the key moment, including an unfortunate knee to the face, can be seen below…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video 
[image url="http://farm9.staticflickr.com/8238/8515305618_36ccccba00_o.gif" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

