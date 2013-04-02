The Louisville Women Celebrated Win Over Baylor With Kevin Durant

Louisville pulled off one of the biggest upsets in the history of the women’s college basketball tournament. But if they seemed excited on the court immediately after the game, that was nothing compared to the screams in the locker room when Kevin Durant walked in.



Durant, who was in attendance at the Sweet Sixteen matchup in Oklahoma City, walked into the locker room after the game and the Louisville women immediately went wild and swarmed around the NBA superstar to pose for pictures. Here’s the video (via ESPN)…

