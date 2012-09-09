Here's The Play That Sealed The First Major Upset Of The College Football Season

What was a horrific off-season for the Arkansas football program, just turned into a nightmare as the 8th-ranked Razorbacks were upset by Louisiana-Monroe in overtime.



After firing head coach Bobby Petrino for having an affair with an employee, Arkansas was playing just their second game under new head coach John L. Smith. And what should have been a cake-walk for the 30-point favourites, went into overtime.

And in OT, Arkansas kicked a field goal and then held Louisiana-Monroe to a 4th-and-1. And instead of trying for the tying field goal to force a second overtime, L-M’s quarterback broke loose and scrambled 16 yards for the winning score and the upset. Here’s the final play…



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.