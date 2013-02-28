Longhorns Beat Sooners Thanks To Crazy No-Look Buzzer-Beater

Myck Kabongo, who missed most of the season over an eligibility issue, is showing just what the Texas Longhorns have been missing. After scoring 24 points against 13th-ranked Kansas State, Kabongo helped the Longhorns overcome a 22-point deficit with less than eight minutes remaining to force overtime.



The final bucket in regulation came when Kabongo went coast-to-coast and then buried a no-look, falling down floater. Kabongo finished with 31 points as Texas went on to win in overtime. Here’s the video of the game-tying bucket at the end of regulation (via ESPN)…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

