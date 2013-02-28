Longhorns Beat Sooners Thanks To Crazy No-Look Buzzer-Beater

Cork Gaines

Myck Kabongo, who missed most of the season over an eligibility issue, is showing just what the Texas Longhorns have been missing. After scoring 24 points against 13th-ranked Kansas State, Kabongo helped the Longhorns overcome a 22-point deficit with less than eight minutes remaining to force overtime.

The final bucket in regulation came when Kabongo went coast-to-coast and then buried a no-look, falling down floater.  Kabongo finished with 31 points as Texas went on to win in overtime. Here’s the video of the game-tying bucket at the end of regulation (via ESPN)…

