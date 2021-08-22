Incredible video shows a steam locomotive driving off a cliff as part of Mission: Impossible 7 stunt

Footage shows the moment a locomotive plunges off the edge of a cliff in the Peak District, England.

The train crash was part of a dramatic stunt for the new Mission: Impossible 7 movie.

Production on the Hollywood film is still ongoing after it had to be delayed due to COVID-19.

Incredible footage on social media shows the moment a locomotive plunged off the edge of a cliff in Derbyshire, England, as part of a stunt for the new Mission: Impossible film.

Onlookers and local photographers were left in awe as the purpose-built train steamed down a specially-made track before plunging into a deep quarry.

The scene, shot at Stoney Middleton on Friday, was part of Mission: Impossible 7, the latest movie in the popular franchise starring Tom Cruise.

Although Cruise was not on the train, he was spotted in a helicopter flying over the quarry. Locals also reported seeing Cruise fly the helicopter himself to set.

Local photographer Villager Jim posted on social media: “Waited 5 months for this shot… of the train in the new Mission Impossible movie going off the cliff!! Tom was there too, amazing day !!!” according to the BBC.

Construction for the scene has been going on for several months. Much of the filming has also been taking place at the Warner Bros Studios in Hertfordshire.

Tom Cruise loves doing his own stunts. Paramount Pictures

Mission: Impossible 7, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and is now released in May 2022.

Cruise is famous for doing his own wild stunts, including holding his breath underwater for six minutes, hanging off of the side of a plane, and climbing the Burj Khalifa – which is over 2,700 feet (822.96m) tall.

“I am a very physical actor and I love doing them. I study and train and take a lot of time figuring it all out. I have broken a lot of bones,” Cruise said earlier this year, according to Uproxx. “The first time of any stunt is nerve-wracking, but it’s also exhilarating. I have been told a few times during shooting a stunt to stop smiling.”