Little kids playing soccer had the best goal celebration

We don’t know much about this video that comes to us via the U.K. Daily Mail, but we can tell you it is amazing.

The video is of a game with what appears to be children approximately 4-5 years old. One team scores a goal on a penalty kick and then goes into what looks like a fairly standard celebration for any footballers, with the goal scorer running around, sliding on the ground, and then gretting crushed by his teammates.

But then something strange and incredible happened. Players on the other team start celebrating also! Even the goalie, who just got scored on, eventually jumps on the pile.

A small reminder that sports are still great.



