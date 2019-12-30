The Lions pulled off a trick play similar to the 'Philly Special' to bamboozle the Packers for a touchdown

@Lions / Twitter Lions quarterback David Blough secured the first receiving touchdown of his career with the help of a little trickery.

The Detroit Lions fooled the Green Bay Packers with a brilliant trick play early in their game on Sunday.

After taking the snap, quarterback David Blough faked a handoff, tossed the ball to wide receiver Danny Amendola, and then ran free to catch an easy touchdown.

The play borrowed misdirection from the infamous “Philly Special” that the Eagles used in Super Bowl LII against the Patriots.

The Detroit Lions used a little trickeration to get the better of the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

With the game still tied 0-0 in the first quarter, the Lions dialed up an altered version of the “Philly Special” just outside the red zone.

Set in the shotgun, quarterback David Blough took the snap, faked a handoff to the running back, and then tossed the ball to wide receiver Danny Amendola on a reverse. But rather than sticking with the reverse, Amendola stopped his run, planted, and threw towards a streaking Blough, who had run free since the toss.

Blough secured the catch with ease and ran into the end zone untouched for the first receiving touchdown of his career.

While it wasn’t the exact same play as the Philly Special used by the Eagles in Super Bowl LII, it had similar elements of misdirection and a pass back to the quarterback on the off-side of the play.

The score, which was the second passing touchdown of Amendola’s career, helped the Lions jump out to a 7-0 lead over the Packers.

