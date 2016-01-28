VIDEO: Lionel Messi's surprise visit to a Chinese boys team turned awkward

Even Lionel Messi’s star power has its limits.

The Argentinian and Barcelona forward, one of the greatest footballers of all-time, agreed to be part of a surprise visit on a recent trip to China.

The visit was set up as part of a reality TV show, and no doubt producers were hoping for excited, awestruck kids leaping out of their seats and mobbing the superstar.

Instead, they got… reality (you might need to wait about 15 seconds):

Awkward. Spare a thought for the poor coach, who did his best to rev up the troops with the big announcement.

And it didn’t turn out well for 16-year-old Li Boxi. He’s the kid who just wasn’t really into it and had to be coaxed out of the corner to come and stand with Messi:

Li has worn the brunt of criticism in China for not showing proper respect for being part of a moment millions of kids would give up five Christmases for.

So much so, he took to Weibo to explain a couple of things. First, he was unhappy because it was just a visit from Messi, not an actual chance to kick a ball around with him.

And second, he wasn’t given the chance to stand up for the handshake, which proved a little embarrassing for Li.

“I want to apologize to Messi,” Li wrote.

“It’s impolite to shake hands while not standing up. To be a football star, I have to be a better man.

“I will bear in mind this sentiment and try to improve my shortcomings.”

