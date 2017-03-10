The normally mild-mannered Lionel Messi went wild after Barcelona's historic comeback against PSG

The normally mild-mannered Lionel Messi exploded with emotion on Wednesday as his club Barcelona sealed one of the greatest comebacks in the history of sport.

Barcelona overturned a 4-0 deficit against Paris Saint-Germain to win the tie 6-5 over two legs, with the Spanish side’s final three goals coming in the last seven minutes.

Booking its place in the quarter-finals with some style, Barcelona will be difficult to defeat over two legs in the coming months given the team’s momentum.

Messi played a key role in the destruction of PSG having converted a second-half penalty. But it was Sergi Roberto’s last gasp winner in the fifth minute of added time that Messi enjoyed the most, as the video below demonstrates.

The draw for the quarter-final will be made on March 17.

¡BRUTAL! Así CELEBRÓ Messi con LA GRADA el GOL de Sergi Roberto. ¡TODO EN #ChampionsTotal en MEGA! pic.twitter.com/xrF9V6izwl — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) March 8, 2017

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.