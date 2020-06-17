Lionel Messi was so good on his Barcelona return that an opposition player resorted to tackling him American football style

Getty/Lluis Gene Unai Bustinza tackles Messi to the floor.

Lionel Messi was so good in his return to action after a coronavirus enforced break to football in Spain that an opposition player resorted to tackling him American football style.

Playing at home for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown, Messi starred as Barcelona beat Leganes 2-0.

In the 36th minute, Leganes’ Unai Bustinza grappled Messi to the ground with the sort of move that would have looked more at home in an NFL stadium or a boxing ring.

While Bustinza’s challenge stopped Messi temporarily, it wasn’t enough to stop the 32-year-old scoring his 699th career goal in the second half.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Lionel Messi was so good in his return to action in Spain that an opposition defender seemed to forget what sport he was playing and tackled the Argentine star American football style in a Tuesday night game.

Playing at home for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown ended and La Liga returned, Messi starred as Barcelona beat Leganes 2-0 at the Camp Nou to extend its lead at the top of the table to five points.

Driving down the touchline in the 36th minute, Messi was grappled to the ground by Leganes defender Unai Bustinza with the sort of tackle that would have looked more at hime in a wrestling ring or NFL stadium than on a football pitch.

???? How do you stop Messi? Not this ???? ???? Unai Bustinza picks up a booking for this textbook rugby tackle!#BarcaLeganes #BackToWin pic.twitter.com/vfQ0UkvhCo — Premier Sports ???? (@PremierSportsTV) June 16, 2020

While Bustinza’s effort may have stopped Messi temporarily, it wasn’t enough to keep the 32-year-old from scoring the 699th goal of his career in the second half.

After 17-year-old Ansu Fati had opened the scoring just before the break, Messi drifted past no less than five Leganes player, Bustinza included, in the 69th minute before drawing a foul in the penalty area.

He then converted from the spot to move him one shy of 700 career goals and take his total in La Liga for the season to 21.

After the match, Barcelona head coach Quique Setien said, according to Goal: “I knew the game was going to be difficult. Unless you have the fortune of getting it right at the beginning, which opens the game, it will be complicated. It has been so.

“We started very well, but then we lost some balls and gave them life. It happened to us in the cup match [in January]. They could have scored, then we have already controlled the last 20 minutes.

“They close very well and defend very well. It is not easy to find spaces.”

That is unless you’re Lionel Messi, of course.

Read more:

‘Project Restart’ is on, and the Premier League is back in just 24 hours – here’s a team-by-team guide to the return of the world’s biggest football league

Insider’s La Liga Team of the Season, including the GOAT, a towering Togolese defender, and 2 Real Madrid starlets

Timo Werner will complete his $US68 million move to Chelsea in July, missing the biggest game in the history of his current club RB Leipzig

The 20 best pairs of footballing brothers in history, including World Cup winners, national heroes, and the best defender of all time

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.