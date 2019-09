It wasn’t the prettiest Lionel Messi goal ever, as he scored on a rebound. But it still counts as his 300th goal in just 365 appearances with Barcelona. For comparison, it took Cristian Ronaldo 499 matches to score his 300th club goal.



Here’s the goal (via beIN)…

