Lindsey Vonn Put A Real Squirrel On Tiger Woods' Neck

In one of the stranger moments you will ever see at a golf tournament, Lindsey Vonn surprised Tiger Woods at the President’s Cup when she put a squirrel on his shoulder. Woods, who was focused on the golfers who were still on the course appeared rattled by the furry little creature.

The squirrel has been adopted by the U.S. team captain, Davis Love III, who carried the squirrel around most of the day in his pocket.

Here is the strange scene…



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

And here is the moment that seemed to please Vonn the most…

Tiger did appear to warm up to the little fella…

