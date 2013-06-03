Lightning Bolt Scares The Bejeezus Out Of Yankees And Red Sox Players

The Yankees and Red Sox played a rain-shortened six-inning contest on Sunday with Boston winning 3-0. But before the game was called, a lightning bolt scared players of both teams that were still sitting in the dugout.



The thunder sounded as if the lightning hit the actual stadium. And players were so frightened, that several of them made a bee-line for the clubhouse. Here’s the humorous video…

Your browser does not support iframes.

