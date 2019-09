Leon Osman scored his 50th career goal for Everton and it was a beauty. Firing from well outside the penalty area, the left-footed strike tailed away from the keeper who never had a chance.



Here’s the video. You can see just how much the ball curved in the GIF below (via ESPN2)…

