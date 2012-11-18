ESPN Analyst Tells 5-Year-Old 'Not So Fast, Midget!'

Lee Corso is well-known as the goofball on ESPN’s “College Gameday” cast. And today he took his goofballness to a new level when ESPN brought out a 5-year-old Oregon Ducks fan as their “celebrity” guest to pick the winners of today’s games.



Well, after young Braden picked Yale in their matchup with Harvard, Corso yells “not so fast, midget!” The best part of the video, if there is a best part, is Kirk Herbstreit’s (on the right) reaction of sheer embarrassment…

Please enable Javascript to watch this videoOf course, not all was bad for young Braden, who is now officially the coolest kid in his school…

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/50a7c845ecad04884300000d/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="ESPN College Gameday" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

[credit provider="ESPN"]

