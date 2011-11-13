WATCH: Lee Corso Awkwardly Asks 'Where's That Little Kid?' During Penn State Huddle

Just prior to today’s Penn State football game, ESPN’s “College Gameday” show was returning from commercial break. As the camera zooms in on a large huddle of Penn State football players, Lee Corso can be heard asking “Where’s that little kid?”



We are going to run with the assumption that this was just an awful and awkward moment of terrible coincidence. But man, the timing couldn’t have been worse. Here is the video…



