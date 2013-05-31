LeBron James Sparks The Heat With Explicative-Laced Tirade

The Heat trailed the Pacers 44-40 in the pivotal game five of the Eastern Conference Finals. But before the teams started the second half, LeBron James ripped into his teammates for their lackadaisical play, sparking the Heat to a huge win.



It is unclear what exactly James said to his teammates, but TNT felt the need to blur out about half of his words, so there was plenty of potty language. James later explained that the he was unhappy that the team wasn’t playing with a sense of urgency.

Whatever James said, it worked. The Heat outscored the Pacers in the third quarter 30-13 as the Heat pulled away, winning 90-79.

Here is James’ rant and his explanation…

