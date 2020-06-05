LeBron James blasts Fox News host Laura Ingraham for double-standard on which athletes she believes can speak out on politics

Reuters Laura Ingraham said Drew Brees is ‘allowed to have his view’ on kneeling and called outcry against him ‘totalitarian conduct’ and ‘Stalinist.’

Fox News host Laura Ingraham came to Drew Brees’ defence after he said he’d “never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag.”

Ingraham said the New Orleans Saints quarterback is “allowed to have his view” because “he’s a person” and called outcry against him “totalitarian conduct” and “Stalinist.”

When LeBron James and Kevin Durant spoke out about race relations in America back in 2018, Ingraham famously told the NBA superstars to “shut up and dribble.”

Athletes across the sports world called out Ingraham for the double-standard on social media.

When it comes to race relations in America, one Fox News commentator thinks Drew Brees is entitled to his opinion, but that LeBron James and Kevin Durant should “shut up and dribble.”

Laura Ingraham – host of The Ingraham Angle – defended the New Orleans Saints quarterback after he said he’d “never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.”

Bill Feig/AP Images Drew Brees.

“Is everything right with our country right now? No, it’s not,” Brees said in an interview with Yahoo published Wednesday. “But I think what you do by standing there and showing respect to the flag with your hand over your heart is it shows unity. It shows that we are all in this together, we can all do better, and that we are all part of the solution.”

The NFL all-time leader in career passing yards walked back his statement and apologised Thursday morning, but not before Ingraham could jump to his defence during her show.

“He’s allowed to have his view about what kneeling and the flag mean to him,” Ingraham said. “I mean, he’s a person. He has some worth, I would imagine.”

REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert Laura Ingraham.

The 56-year-old took her argument one step further by critiquing those who voiced their disagreement with Brees’ stance. In response to a video of protesters in New Orleans shouting “f— Drew Brees,” Ingraham called the backlash Brees has faced “totalitarian conduct” and “Stalinist.”

“This is beyond football, though,” she said. “On the streets of New Orleans… they’re shouting ‘F Drew Brees.’ That’s what this moment has done to the beautiful team spirit of the New Orleans Saints.”

They’re chanting “F**k Drew Brees” at a New Orleans protest ????pic.twitter.com/EeNDTH7zju — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 4, 2020

Many have noted that Ingraham was not so quick to defend two of the brightest stars in the NBA when they discussed their experiences as black men in America back in 2018. She warned her viewers of her show that “it’s always unwise to seek political advice from someone who gets paid $US100 million a year to bounce a ball” before addressing James and Durant directly.

“LeBron and Kevin, you’re great players, but no one voted for you,” Ingraham said. “Millions elected Trump to be their coach, so keep the political commentary to yourself. Or, as someone once said, shut up and dribble.”

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports LeBron James (right) drives past Kevin Durant.

Twitter user @Acyn merged the clip of Ingraham’s sympathetic response to Brees with the video of her dismissing James’ and Durant’s viewpoints into one video and shared it on Twitter. The post has since been shared by Complex Sports, where many big names in the world of athletics have responded with ire at Ingraham’s hypocrisy – including James himself.

“If you still haven’t figured out why the protesting is going on,” James tweeted alongside the video. “Why we’re acting as we are is because we are simply F-N tired of this treatment right here! Can we break it down for you any simpler than this right here???? And to my people don’t worry I won’t stop until I see CHANGE!!! #ShutUpAndDribbleThisPowerfulBlackManComingFullSteam“

This is America. — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) June 4, 2020

KD and LeBron…sHuT uP aNd DrIbBlE! Drew Brees…he’s allowed to have an opinion. I pray y’all see the problem there! ???? — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) June 4, 2020

How does she still have a job? https://t.co/q6doKDyGKX — Jamal Adams (@Prez) June 4, 2020

Wow… so Bron and KD need to shut up and dribble… but DREW BREES (white man) can have opinions… ????????‍♂️ RACISM!!! https://t.co/oFkafWRIBl — Keenan Allen (@Keenan13Allen) June 4, 2020

Funny how the narrative changes…. https://t.co/8Nch5KTUmc — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) June 4, 2020

Racism in plain view for those of you playing dumb. https://t.co/zB4LBHuGmx — AARON COLVIN (@AColvin_22) June 4, 2020

Same Sitiuation, Different response. It’s so engraved in society, she didn’t even know she did it ???? it’s just how she was raised. https://t.co/ue627QdzU2 — Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) June 4, 2020

Stay woke! She’s been a racist! https://t.co/t7mOAqhl3w — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) June 4, 2020

How can you say all this bad stuff about Lebron and KD. But then you go against what you say when it comes to Drew brees https://t.co/z7mPBftEJ7 — Tyler Lockett (@TDLockett12) June 4, 2020

Ingraham and Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

