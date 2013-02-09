LeBron James Plays Catch With A Fan During The Game

Late in the first half, a ball went into the stands and was caught by a fan. And after calling for the ball to be returned, LeBron James decided to take a moment and play catch with the fan, tossing it back to him.



The ESPN crew later caught up with the fan, who turned out to be in Miami on vacation from Honduras. The fan told Lisa Salters that he had been to the Super Bowl earlier in the week and even met Jeff Van Gundy at a diner earlier in the day. Van Gundy was working as an announcer for this game.

In all, not a bad week. Here’s the video, which includes Salters’ interview with the fan. You can see the picture the fan took with Van Gundy prior to the game at the 2:00 mark…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.