LeBron James Made A Young Fan Cry

Earlier today, LeBron James went airborne trying to block a shot and ended up on top of a pair of young children sitting in the front row at American Airlines Arena.



Sitting in the front row of an NBA arena is always a risky proposition. But if you are going to do it with LeBron on the court, you have to be even more careful. After all, when a 6-foot-8, 250-pound missile hits full speed, it is going to hurt if he lands on you. Just ask Jeffrey Loria, the owner of the Miami Marlins, who was a victim of LeBron’s brute force just a few weeks ago.

The two young fans appeared to be OK, and James did stop by a little later to check on them.

Here’s the video (video ABC)



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.