LeBron James Jr. Makes Ridiculous Trick Shot From A Balcony

LeBron James posted the video below to his website (via Miami Sun-Sentinel). It shows his son, LeBron James Jr., attempting a long-range shot from a second floor balcony. And while he misses the first three, he hits nothing but the bottom of the net on the fourth shot.



Eight-year-old LeBron the Younger may not be ready for the NBA, but this shot proves he is ready for NBA practices. Because if you have ever seen an NBA practice, the players seem to spend about half the time attempting ridiculous circus shots…

