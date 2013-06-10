This Block By LeBron James Is One Of The Best You Will Ever See

The Miami Heat are blowing out the San Antonio Spurs in game to two of the NBA Finals. And LeBron James put an exclamation point on the game with a vicious dunk that started one of the best sequences you’ll ever see.



After first blocking Tiago Splitter’s emphatic dunk attempt, James then dished to Ray Allen for a three-pointer at the other end. And in the very next trip down the court, James added a steal and a huge dunk.

Instead of cutting the lead to seven with eight minutes left, the Spurs were suddenly trailing by 14 and it was game over. The Heat would eventually win 103-84.

Here are two GIFs of the block. You can see the entire sequence below…

Another angle…

Here is the entire sequence…

Boom!

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/51b53b1a6bb3f7a549000006/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" credit_info="Getty Images" alt="LeBron James" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.