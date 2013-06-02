LeBron James' Hair Like You've Never Seen It Before

Fox SportsBefore his junior season at St. Vincent-St. Mary in Akron, Ohio, 16-year-old James sat down for an interview with a local news station. And it shows that LeBron’s hair was not quite in mid-season form yet, as he was rockin’ a large afro.



LeBron James was already a superstar in high school. And most sports fans have seen images and clips of him playing high school basketball with hair not much different than he has today.

Well, the hairline is a little different.

But not many fans have seen LeBron’s hair like this. Here is the full interview, in which he discusses the possibility of turning pro after his junior year of high school…

