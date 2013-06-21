LeBron James Gives Epic Speech After Winning NBA Finals MVP

LeBron James and the Miami Heat won their second straight NBA championship. And after the game, James was named NBA Finals MVP.



While first receiving the trophy, LeBron first called out his critics, yelling “hate now!”

But then LeBron grabbed his composure and reflected on his place in the NBA. “I am LeBron James,” said James. “From Akron, Ohio. From the inner city. I am not even supposed to be here.”

It was a heart-felt moment from a true superstar…

