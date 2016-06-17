LeBron James had a touching moment with Craig Sager, the sideline reporter working his first NBA Finals while fighting cancer

LeBron James had another monster performance in Game 6 to help even the NBA Finals and force a Game 7 back in Oakland.

After the game, James took a moment to salute Craig Sager during a postgame interview.

Sager, who is battling terminal cancer, is working his first NBA Finals after TNT and ESPN reached an agreement to let him switch networks for one game. During the postgame interview, James paid respect to Sager.

“First of all, let me ask you a question: How in the hell are you going to go 30-plus years without getting a Finals game?,” James asked Sager. “That don’t make no sense. But nah, I’m happy to see you, man. Much love and respect. And I am happy you were able to witness this in front of these fans. We really appreciate it.”

