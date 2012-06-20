Nobody Can Say LeBron James Isn't Clutch After He Sank This Huge 3-Pointer

You can make an argument that the 3-pointer LeBron James sank with just under three minutes left in last night’s game four was the biggest shot of his career.



After trailing for the entire fourth quarter, the Oklahoma City Thunder had finally erased their deficit and were on a roll. That’s when LeBron, who had just re-entered the game after leg cramps, took the ball beyond the top of the key with the shot clock winding down. He stepped up to the line and drained a 3-pointer giving the Miami Heat the lead.

If LeBron misses this shot and the Thunder go down and score, this series might look a lot different today…

Here’s the shot…





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.