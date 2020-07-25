LeBron James called for justice for Breonna Taylor and explained why Black Lives Matter is more than a movement

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports LeBron James joined a number of players from around the NBA in calling for the arrest of the cops that killed Breonna Taylor.

LeBron James spent his first post-game press conference in the NBA bubble calling for justice for Breonna Taylor.

Taylor was shot in her home by Louisville police officers in March. Since her death, many athletes from across the NBA and the sports world have used their platforms to highlight her case.

James also spoke about how Black Lives Matter was not a movement, but rather a lifestyle.

Taylor was killed in her home by Louisville police officers in March. Since then, demands for justice have come from far and wide, including from several other NBA players who have used their interview time inside the bubble to bring attention to her case.

Speaking with reporters after the scrimmage, James was asked about the energy that he and his teammates bring to the court, and with his response, redirected the focus of the conversation to Taylor.

“The same energy that we have on the floor is the same energy that we have towards having justice for Breonna Taylor and her family,” James said. “That’s the energy that we bring to the game. That’s just who we are.”

James also explained his feelings on the NBA’s embrace of the Black Lives Matter movement, including writing the words across the court that teams compete on inside the bubble.

“A lot of people kind of use this analogy, talking about Black Lives Matter as a movement. It’s not a movement,” James said. “When you’re Black, it’s not a movement. It’s a lifestyle. We sit here and say it’s a movement, and, ok, how long is this movement going to last? ‘Don’t stop the movement.’ No, this is a walk of life. When you wake up and you’re Black, that is what it is. It shouldn’t be a movement. It should be a lifestyle. This is who we are.”

James closed his comments by once again calling for justice for Breonna Taylor. You can watch his comments in their entirety below.

