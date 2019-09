The Orlando Magic may have beaten the Miami Heat 104-98 Tuesday night, but not before LeBron James came out of no where to reject what should’ve been a very easy dunk for Dwight Howard (via Outside the Boxscore).



This won’t have to happen ever again if Dwight just joins LeBron in South Beach.

