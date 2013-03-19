LeBron James And Chris Bosh Are In A Videobomb War

The Heat will go for 23 straight tonight against the Celtics, which would give Miami the second longest winning streak in NBA history. But if the Heat are feeling the pressure, they sure aren’t showing it as Chris Bosh and LeBron James appear to be in the midst of a videobomb war.



Bosh, who has a history of unleashing videobombs during post-game interviews, got a taste of his own medicine when James returned the favour following Friday night’s win over the Bucks(0:25 mark). But Bosh came right back on Sunday afternoon and got LeBron during his post-game interview (1:00 mark).

The Heat have a ways to go, but their biggest obstacle always seemed to be that they were putting too much pressure on themselves. They seem to have overcome that with flying colours (via Sun Sports)…

