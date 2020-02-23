2 charts, 4 photos, and a 6 second video lay bare the brutality of heavyweight boxing, as Tyson Fury punished Deontay Wilder in 7 rounds

These photos show how brutal it can be to get punched in the head for a living.

Deontay Wilder’s reign as WBC heavyweight champion came to an end in Las Vegas on Saturday when Tyson Fury trounced the American in seven rounds.

Two charts below show Fury was a superior jabber and a more accurate and disciplined power puncher, too.

And a six second video which was shot ringside highlights the thudding nature of Fury’s new and improved knockout shots.

LAS VEGAS – Two charts, four photos, and a six second video lay bare the brutality of heavyweight boxing, as Tyson Fury punished Deontay Wilder through seven rounds on Saturday.

Wilder, the knockout puncher with a notorious right hand, surrendered his WBC championship title to the unorthodox but brilliant Fury, who outboxed him, roughed him up on the inside, and beat him down until the referee Kenny Bayless put a stop to the action.

Fury’s career is peaking. The way he finished Wilder in such emphatic fashion was every bit as impressive as the way he bamboozled Wladimir Klitschko five years ago. But now, like then, he’s a champion. The Gypsy King rules again.

Tyson Fury recruited Kronk Gym stalwards like Javan “SugarHill” Steward and his cousin Andy Lee to help him develop greater punching power in his most recent training camp. Against Deontay Wilder, it showed what a great call that was as he bullied the American like no one else has ever been able to.

Photos by AP Photo/Isaac Brekken

This can’t feel good.

Photo by AP Images

Tyson Fury scored a pair of knockdowns in Saturday’s fight against Wilder.

This chart shows Tyson Fury matched or out-landed Deontay Wilder with the jab in all seven rounds. He was also the more effective power puncher throughout the contest.

Photo by Compubox

In the final stats report, Tyson Fury’s dominance was there for all to see, more than doubling Deontay Wilder’s activity, according to the punch-tracking authority Compubox.

Photo by Compubox

This short video clip, which was shot ringside by ESPN, shows the thudding impact of a Tyson Fury knockdown as Deontay Wilder hits the deck.

You need to see this ringside angle of the third round knockdown by @Tyson_Fury #WilderFury2 pic.twitter.com/ibatDtD6ws — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) February 23, 2020

The beating was relentless and the referee Kenny Bayless called the fight off when Deontay Wilder’s co-trainer Mark Breland threw in the white towel.

Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank

The stoppage win meant Tyson Fury left the MGM Grand Garden Arena as he entered it — as a king, crowned this time as the new WBC heavyweight champion.

