VIDEO: Last Year Phillip Hughes Reflected On His Achievements, And His Goals For 2014

Cricketer Phillip Hughes, who died in Sydney today two days after being struck by a ball while batting for South Australia, was a fighter.

Despite a roller-coaster cricket career, that was cut far too short, Hughes was never put off by his setbacks. He learned from mistakes and worked harder.

Last year the up-and-comer was awarded Domestic Cricketer of the Year at Allan Border Medal 2013.

Upon receiving the award Hughes credited his decision to move to South Australia for his improved performance, but more so was humbled that he had been voted for by his teammates.

“It’s a huge honour,” he said.

“Your peers vote for this awards so that is the most pleasing thing.”

He reflected on his future and his goals leading into the following year, 2104.

“The 12 months that I’ve had are a time I’ll never forget and hopefully the next 12 months are just as good,” he said.

The interviewer signed off by saying: “Well congratulations on winning domestic player of the year. We might not see you there next year because we might see you a lot more in the international setup.”

Had only we known.

Here’s the interview in full.

Now watch Hughesy work his magic where he was at his best- on the pitch: WATCH: Phillip Hughes’ Finest Cricketing Moments

