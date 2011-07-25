Here's What Happens When You Shine A Laser Pointer At An aeroplane

Pilots say the effects of a laser pen shined in the cockpit are similar to a car’s high-beam headlights at a short distance (via @mpoppel).



For a demonstration, check out the following video from Russia Today. At the right angle, the green laser diffracts through the window and fills the cockpit. When the plane approaches the ground for landing, the effects are even stronger.

There have been 17 laser attacks in Moscow in the past three months — and probably thousands around the world.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

