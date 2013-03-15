NBA's Leading Shot-Blocker Had A Bizarre Reaction To Being Ejected

Larry Sanders was ejected late in the fourth quarter of the Milwaukee Bucks’ loss to the Washington Wizards. But before he walked off the court, Sanders turned to each of the three refs and gave them each a sarcastic thumbs up sign. He then proceeded to give the refs their own technical foul and then walked away.



In the end, it was certainly bizarre. But in hindsight, there are worse hand signals Sanders could have given (video via Comcast SportsNet)…

