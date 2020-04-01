Larry David addressed the 'idiots out there' ignoring social distancing rules

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Larry David sent a message to everyone ignoring social distancing rules.

Larry David urged all of “the idiots out there” ignoring social distancing rules to stay at home amidst the coronavirus crisis.

The Office of the Governor of California tweeted a video of David addressing these people: “You know who you are – you’re going out, I don’t know what you’re doing. You’re socialising too close. It’s not good. You’re hurting old people like me.”

David said that these people were passing up a “once in a lifetime opportunity to stay in the house, sit on the couch, and watch TV.”

David said his advice to people is to “go home, watch TV, don’t see anyone.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Larry David sent a message to all of those who are ignoring social distancing rules and are still going out and socialising instead of self-isolating at home amidst the coronavirus crisis.

The official Twitter account of the Office of the Governor of California (Gavin Newsom) tweeted a video of David addressing those people.

“Hello, I’m Larry David. Obviously somebody put me up to this because it’s generally not the sort of thing I do but I basically want to address the idiots out there,” David said.

“You know who you are – you’re going out, I don’t know what you’re doing. You’re socialising too close. It’s not good. You’re hurting old people like me. Well not me, I have nothing to do with you, I’ll never see you. But let’s say other old people, who might be your relatives, who the hell knows!”

“The problem is, you’re passing up a fantastic opportunity, a once in a lifetime opportunity, to stay in the house, sit on the couch, and watch TV. I don’t know how you’re passing that up,” David surmised. “Maybe because you’re not that bright.”

David said that if anyone has ever seen his show, “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” they would know that nothing good ever comes from leaving the house and venturing out into the outside world: “There’s just trouble out there. It’s not a good place to be.”

“Go home, watch TV. That’s my advice to you. Don’t see anyone,” David said. However, David did humorously concede that there might be some rare instances where you need to interact with someone: “Except maybe if there’s a plumbing emergency. Let the plumber in and then, you know, wipe everything down after he leaves. But that’s it.”

Watch the full video below:

“You’re hurting old people like me. Well, not me… I’ll never see you.” Larry David wants everyone to stay home to protect older Californians from #COVID19!

He does not do these things.

Listen to Larry.#StayHomeSaveLiveshttps://t.co/snYe5v55Rw pic.twitter.com/C5cKOaAufE — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) March 31, 2020

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.