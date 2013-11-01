Gorgeous Views Of New Zealand Shot From A Plane Will Make You Want To Be A Pilot [VIDEO]

Because New Zealand’s Queenstown Airport is surrounded by mountains, planes must follow a complicated path as they descend. It may be tricky, but on nice days the views are breathtaking.
For proof, check out this video, shot from the cockpit of a plane as it circles the mountains, breaks through a layer of cloud, and nails the landing.
Take four minutes and watch the whole thing:
